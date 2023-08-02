MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum want to invite everyone to join them for the seventh annual Recovery Reinvented.

According to a news release, the event is dedicated to getting rid of the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction.

This year’s event is happening on October 5 at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on Minot State University’s campus. It is free and open to everyone.

2023 will be the first time the event is in Minot, as it’s been hosted previously three times in Bismarck, once in Fargo, once in Grand Forks, and virtually in 2020.

The event is all day and will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery by sharing stories, creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community, and getting rid of the stigma that surrounds addiction.

“We continue to build on the message that storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have to end the stigma surrounding addiction,” said First Lady Burgum. “Bringing this experience to the community of Minot will allow us to lift up more faces and voices of recovery and inspire people to know that recovery from addiction is possible.”

There will be opportunities to submit nominations for the Recovery Champion awards on Recovery Reinvented’s social media.

Addiction — and recovery-related — nonprofit organizations and service providers are encouraged to join the Recovery Recourses Expo, as they can help connect people to extensive addiction, recovery, and mental health organizations and resources from across the state.

Organizations that are interested in getting involved can visit this website to learn more and sign up.

Registration for the event will open later, but event information is online with updates that are shared by the governor, first lady, and social media.

Facebook pages are Governor Doug Burgum, First Lady ND, and Recovery ND.

Twitter accounts are Governor Doug Burgum, First Lady ND, and Recovery ND.