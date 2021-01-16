8 deaths, 127 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,513

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 95,714.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,513 as of January 15. That’s down 162 cases from January 14.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 25, when 1,536 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

25 were in Cass County

10 were in Burleigh County

21 were in Ward County

4 were in Williams County

7 were in Grand Forks County

1 were in Stark County

2 were in Morton County

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 60s from Renville County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

A total of 1,381 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,141 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 219 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 13 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 92,820 people are considered recovered from the 95,714 positive cases, an increase of 208 people from January 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 15 (208) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (127).

Hospitalizations

95 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 15, up 7 from January 14. A total of 3,704 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.