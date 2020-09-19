8 deaths, 379 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,096

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 379 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 17,607.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,096 as of September 18. That’s up 110 cases from September 17.

Of the new positives, 58 were in Burleigh County and were in 24 Morton County. Both counties accounted for 22 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 15, Stark County had 49 and Ward County had 18.

Deaths (today’s deaths reported have a date of death between 1 and 13 days ago.

8 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 192 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 139 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 30 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 23 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 14,319 people are considered recovered from the 17,607 positive cases, an increase of 259 people from September 17.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 18 (259) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (379).

Of the 3,096 active cases in North Dakota as of September 18, Burleigh County has 570 cases, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 229 active cases and Cass County has 536. Morton County has 237 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 18.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 26 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 16.

Stark County has 307, Ward County has 216 and Williams County has 199 active cases.

Three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 16: Divide, Sheridan and Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

78 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 16, an increase of 1 from September 17. A total of 716 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,603 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,046 cases) account for 38 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 26 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,002 cases) and Morton County (1,052 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 794 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,297, Ward County has 870 and Mountrail County has 203.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 226,502 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 208,895 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (7,384 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (5,608 cases) and household contact (2,799 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 28 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.