8 deaths, 851 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 6,506

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 37,719.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,506 as of October 24. That’s up 196 cases from October 23.

Of the new positives, 113 were in Burleigh County and 40 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 18 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (179 new positives) and Grand Forks County (106 new positives) account for 33 percent of the new cases on October 24.

Williams County had 16, Stark County had 14 and Ward County had 118.

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 60s from Towner County.

Man in his 60s from Towner County.

Woman in her 80s from Towner County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Williams County.

A total of 456 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 340 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 78 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 38 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 30,757 people are considered recovered from the 37,719 positive cases, an increase of 641 people from October 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 24 (641) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (851).

Of the 6,506 active cases in North Dakota as of October 24, Burleigh County has 1,048 cases. Cass County has 1,141 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 774. Morton County has 342 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 29 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 24.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 21 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 24.

Stark County has 189, Ward County has 719 and Williams County has 211 active cases.

As of October 24, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

164 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 24, down 2 from October 23. A total of 1,417 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (8,658 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,789 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 23 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (6,395 cases) and Morton County (2,184 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,763 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,308, Ward County has 2,530 and Mountrail County has 501.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 283,394 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 245,675 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 13 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (16,844 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (9,812 cases) and household contact (5,876 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 36 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.