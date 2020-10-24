8 deaths, 936 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 6,310

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has 936 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 36,874.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,310 as of October 23. That’s down 53 cases from October 22.

Of the new positives, 164 were in Burleigh County and 50 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 23 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (121 new positives) and Grand Forks County (142 new positives) account for 28 percent of the new cases on October 23.

Williams County had 43, Stark County had 19 and Ward County had 117.

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Williams County.

A total of 448 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 340 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 78 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 30 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 30,116 people are considered recovered from the 36,874 positive cases, an increase of 981 people from October 22.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 23 (981) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (936).

Of the 6,310 active cases in North Dakota as of October 23, Burleigh County has 1,037 cases. Cass County has 1,165 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 720. Morton County has 333 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 30 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 23.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 23.

Stark County has 186, Ward County has 659 and Williams County has 212 active cases.

As of October 23, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

166 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 23, down 2 from October 22. A total of 1,405 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (8,480 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,684 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 23 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (6,284 cases) and Morton County (2,143 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,748 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,294, Ward County has 2,413 and Mountrail County has 494.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 281,668 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 244,794 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 13 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (16,538 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (9,642 cases) and household contact (5,789 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 36 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.