8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

WING, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a semi-trailer hauling milk crashed in central North Dakota over the weekend and spilled nearly 8,000 gallons of milk.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck went in the ditch about 4 miles south of Wing about 10 a.m. Sunday.

The cab overturned and came to rest on its wheels while the trailer came to rest on its side. The semi driver, 38-year-old Orlando Nieves, of Granville, was taken to a Bismarck hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said.

Nieves was working for White Rock Express, of Towner.

Authorities say nearly all in the tanker spilled. No cleanup was required on the roadway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Police search for stabbing suspect

Daylight Saving debate

Bismarck's metro status may be at risk

NAHL Hockey

Class A State Basketball

Heavy police presence in Mandan

Broadband benefit program

50 quilts for kids in need

UMARY Tennis

B52 back at MAFB

Vision Zero Lyft codes

Powers Lake Boy's Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Stimulus deposit arriving as early as this weekend (AP Video)

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News