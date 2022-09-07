BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — An 81-year-old man from Washburn was seriously injured after he drove across the median on State St. in Bismarck and struck a box truck head-on around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the 81-year-old was traveling south on State St. when the driver went across the median and struck a single unit box truck head-on that was traveling north near the 3500 block of State St.

The driver of the box truck, a 35-year-old for Walnut, CA, was not injured in the crash while the Washburn man was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Both vehicles required towing from the location and State St. was shut down for a couple of hours.

No citations or arrests have been made or issued at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bismarck Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.