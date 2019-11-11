82-year-old Navy veteran gets wish to attempt to harvest last deer

An 82-year-old Navy veteran, who has been trying to draw a buck tag in North Dakota for about five years, has finally drawn one this year for what may be his final hunt.

Roger Rau, a Navy veteran who also served 35 years on the Minot Police Department, tried for five years to draw a buck tag and finally got his wish this year. But this may be his final hunt, as his health is ailing, according to Dan Brasfield, field staff for Hometown Hero Outdoors.

After asking on the Hometown Hero Outdoors’ Facebook page for help acquiring land around unit 3a4 to fill a buck tag that is easily accessible for Rau’s hunt, Brasfield received an incredible number of responses — 111 comments and 834 shares.

We are seeking the assistance of our North Dakota supporters. We have an 82 year old Navy Veteran looking to harvest his… Posted by Hometown Hero Outdoors on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Brasfield was able to line up a handicap accessible blind about 30 miles northeast of Minot for Rau.

Brasfield said the plan is to hunt until the end of the season, or until Rau shoots a deer.

We will give you updates on Rau’s final hunt as the information becomes available.

Hometown Hero Outdoors is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit with the mission of providing law enforcement officers, military service members, and military veterans with outdoor opportunities to assist in healing and building healthy relationships within the community.