83 catalytic converters reported stolen in Minot this year; police say more is likely

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise during the pandemic because they contain precious metals.

Eighty-three catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Minot this year, but police say there is likely more because some people don’t report the thefts.

Catalytic converters reduce harmful emissions produced from a vehicle’s exhaust system — and they have to be sawed off from a vehicle, so stealing the part is noisy and usually happens in dark and not-so-crowded areas.

“If a business or someone’s going to park their vehicles, it should be in well-lit, well-traveled areas,” said Aaron Moss, the community outreach officer at the Minot Police Department. “Those tend to be less targeted. It’s kind of unusual in city limits, that we’re gonna see catalytic converters taken off individual vehicles.”

Moss also says people living in neighborhoods should park their vehicles in a garage or in an area where there are many people around.