BEULAH, N.D. (KXNET) — An 88-year-old man from Zap, North Dakota, is dead after being ejected from his vehicle in Beulah.

Around 11:13 a.m. Saturday, a 2018 Dodge Pickup 3500 pulling a boat was struck by a 2021 Can-Am Defender.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 88-year-old male was driving northbound on County Road 21 in the Can-Am when he began to slow down near the intersection of 1st Street NW.

The Dodge pickup, being driven by a 51-year-old male, began to pass the Can-Am when the car turned towards 1st Street NW.

The Can-Am struck the boat trailer of the Dodge pick up, ejecting the man from the car. The 88-year-old was later pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

Further details are being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.