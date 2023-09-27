BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A woman in Bismarck says somebody stole her bike and she’s hoping someone brings it back.

89-year-old Ann Dammel lives in south Bismarck and she says around two weeks ago, she had her three-wheeled bicycle parked outside the garage after they had a rummage sale.

Ann looked outside that Sunday morning and said the bike was gone.

Ann says the bike was custom-built by a man for her dad in Napoleon back in 1970. She says he would use it to pick up his mail every day.

She then bought it at auction after her parents passed away around 30 years ago.

“And now, just for somebody just to go and snatch it and take it and all that, it shouldn’t have happened,” Dammel said. “Sure, it’s Bismarck, but it was on my property, it wasn’t on their property, so that’s the other thing that they think they can just snatch whatever they get their eyes on.”

Ann and her daughter say they’ve already talked to the police about the theft. They’re hoping somebody sees it or simply returns it.