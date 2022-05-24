MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, provides the distribution of federal recovery funding to states.

Ward County received more than $13 million from the Rescue Plan Act, and the remaining $8 million will be handed out to organizations in our area.

Tuesday, Ward County Commissioners reviewed applications from organizations that applied for the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

There are more than $30 million in applicant requests, spanning from road repairs to public health needs.

The board of Ward County Commissioners made an outline of what percentage of the $8 million they would like to put into each category.

“There’s a lot of need in government meaning roads, road repairs, road maintenance. There’s a lot of sewer and water projects, there’s a lot of culvert projects, but there is also a lot of need in public health as well,” said Shelly Weppler.

The board will meet again on Thursday to solidify specific dollar amounts. But there are certain projects that need to be looked at in greater detail to make a final decision.