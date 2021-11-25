8th annual Turkey Trot gets people active on Thanksgiving morning

The Magic City Turkey Trot has been getting people out and active on Thanksgiving morning for 8 years, and this year was no different.

People either walked or ran the 1-mile fun run or the 5k run.

One runner visiting family from Louisiana says that although he’s done a turkey trot before… it was a whole lot different back home.

“It’s a whole lot colder here,” said Tyler Bartels. “It’s usually like 40 degrees in Louisiana. 3 degrees is a little cold for me. It’s a good fundraiser and it’s fun to come out and run.”

Around 400 people attended to raise more than 12,000 dollars for the Magic City Figure Skating synchro teams.