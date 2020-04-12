8th death confirmed due to COVID-19 in ND, 15 cases reported for April 11; statewide total now is 308

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 11, bringing the statewide total to 308.

One death was reported April 11, making the statewide total 8.

121 people are considered recovered from the positive cases.

This means there are actually 187 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 11.

12 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 11, out of a total of 39 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 107.

Burleigh County is second with 50.

Stark County is third with 32 .

Mountrail County is fourth with 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 10,350 tests have been conducted to date, with 10,042 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (122 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (68 cases) and household contact (51 cases) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.