8th death confirmed due to COVID-19 in ND, 15 cases reported for April 11; statewide total now is 308

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 11, bringing the statewide total to 308.

One death was reported April 11, making the statewide total 8.

121 people are considered recovered from the positive cases.

This means there are actually 187 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 11.

12 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 11, out of a total of 39 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 107.

Burleigh County is second with 50.

Stark County is third with 32 .

Mountrail County is fourth with 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 10,350 tests have been conducted to date, with 10,042 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (122 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (68 cases) and household contact (51 cases) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Heart River Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Football"

Photography to Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photography to Face Masks"

Drekker Benefir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drekker Benefir"

Missing Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Graduation"

Easter Raffle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Raffle"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20"

Robert One Minute 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-11"

Mark Zinke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mark Zinke"

New Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Businesses"

Help LIne

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help LIne"

Case Numbers 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers 4-11"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Jujutsu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jujutsu"

Bowman Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Golf"

Cutting Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cutting Costs"

Cattle Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Concerns"

Teacher Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Retirement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Porchraits & 3d Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Porchraits & 3d Masks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge