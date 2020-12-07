9 deaths, 365 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 4,758

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 365 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 83,342.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,758 as of December 6. That’s down 211 cases from December 5.

Of the new positives:

110 were in Cass County

36 were in Burleigh County

18 were in Ward County

2 were in Stark County

38 were in Grand Forks County

11 were in Morton County

15 were in Williams County

Deaths

9 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 40s from Foster County.

Man in his 60s from McKenzie County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 90s from Pierce County.

Man in his 70s from Richland County.

Man in his 70s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

A total of 1,022 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 854 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 146 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 13 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 77,562 people are considered recovered from the 83,342 positive cases, an increase of 563 people from December 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 6 (563) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (365).

Of the 4,758 active cases in North Dakota as of December 5:

Cass County: 1,092

Burleigh County: 673

Ward County: 395

Grand Forks County: 401

Morton County: 202

Stark County: 155

Williams County: 166

Hospitalizations

304 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 6, down 1 from December 5. A total of 2,896 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 17,888

Burleigh County: 12,561

Grand Forks County: 8,431

Ward County: 7,931

Morton County: 4,221

Stark County: 3,755

Williams County: 3,201

Mountrail County: 1,100

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 358,279 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 46 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.