9 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 9; total now is 278; 6 deaths total

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 9, bringing the statewide total to 278.

It is one of the lowest daily positives in several days. Out of 618 tests conducted Thursday, the 9 positives represent just barely 1.5 percent.

105 people are considered recovered from the 278 positive cases.

This means there are actually 173 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 9.

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 9, out of a total of 36 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

6 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

30 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 88.

Burleigh County is second with 48.

Stark County is third with 29.

Mountrail County is fourth with 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 9,608 tests have been conducted to date, with 9,330 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (108 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (104 cases) and travel/positive travel (61) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.