9 recipients of 2020 Tourism Main Street Expansion Grant

Grants to fund new projects to attract visitors from outside of North Dakota were given to nine recipients through the 2020 Tourism Main Street Expansion Grants.
The Main Street Expansion Grants support new or expanding businesses and activities that provide an improved visitor experience, with an emphasis on attracting new visitors to North Dakota communities, according to the North Dakota Department of Commerce.
Grant recipients for 2020:
- Bike Sharing System, City of Cavalier: Installation of a bike-sharing system on Main Street and nearby at Icelandic State Park.
- The Cubby Hole, Garrison Improvement Association: Creation of downtown multi-use facility and pocket park.
- Fort Seward Glamping Experience, Discover Jamestown Tourism: Reconstruction of authentic frontier Army site camping experience at Fort Seward.
- Multipurpose venue to house 50,000 pencil collection, City of Wahpeton: Multipurpose venue will house a collection of 50,000 pencils, research center and Wahpeton historical artifacts.
- McHenry County Western Museum, McHenry County Historical Society: Rehabilitation of the future McHenry County Western Museum.
- The Clubhouse, Hillsboro: Golf simulator and recreation and entertainment destination.
- Ellendale Opera House Entryway, O.P.E.R.A. Inc.: Upgrade entryway, expand access for the disabled at Ellendale Opera House.
- Nome Schoolhouse, Shepherd Industries: Renovation of the old schoolhouse for use as bed and breakfast, art space and retreat center.
- Passenger Van, Chasing Horses: Purchase of 13-passenger van for group photography tours into Theodore Roosevelt National Park from Medora.