NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 9-year-old New Town boy is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Highway 23 early Thursday around 7 a.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west down Highway 23 near New Town, when he hit the 9-year-old boy who was also in the westbound lane.

The boy sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Trinity Health in Minot.

There are currently pending charges on the New Mexico man and his name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs with the assistance of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.