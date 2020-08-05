90 days for FEMA map appeal starts Thursday

We have an update about the FEMA map appeal we told you about six months ago.

The 90 days for the city of Minot to file an appeal starts on Thursday. FEMA’s preliminary map has thousands of Minot residents in the flood zone who weren’t there before, which will affect things like the cost of flood insurance and what they’re allowed to do on their property.

The engineers in charge of drafting the new map plan will submit it to the council by the middle of September to get approval before sending it off for review.

“We also want to make sure that what we submit to FEMA checks all the boxes and is a complete submittal, that’s important to us. So, we don’t wait until the very end because we want to make sure that FEMA has what they need to review our appeal. If there’s additional things or documents that they need, we want to make sure that there’s time still to respond to that,” said Lance Meyer, Minot City Engineer.

The appeal is $250,000 and is being paid for with reserve funds that the city already has on hand.

Click here and here to use the interactive map.