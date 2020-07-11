90 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 10; total statewide is 4,243

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 9, bringing the statewide total to 4,243.

Of the new cases, 16 were in Burleigh County and 3 were in Morton County.

New cases were reported in 25 of 53 North Dakota counties.

Two new deaths were reported, both were women in the 90s from Cass County.

A total of 87 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 74 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,533 people are considered recovered from the 4,243 positive cases, an increase of 37 people from July 9.

This means there are actually 623 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 10, the most active cases since a peak of 660 were reported on both May 22 and 23.

The active cases have been steadily trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 9 (37) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (90).

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 10, down two from July 9. A total of 263 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 3 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley and Logan.

Cass County (2,442 cases) and Grand Forks County (431 cases) account for 68 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 58 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (425 cases) and Morton County (126 cases) together account for 13 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 92 cases.

Ward County has 71 cases, Stutsman County has 66 cases, Williams County has 65 cases and Mountrail County has 61.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 120,851 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 116,608 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,547 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,497 cases) and household contact (804 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.