9,000 deer license holders in ND eligible for refund after EHD outbreak

For the first time since 2011, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering refunds for deer licenses.

Nearly 9,000 whitetail hunters are eligible for refunds due to deer deaths from EHD, a virus caused by biting gnats or midges.

There are 12 units impacted in the western part of the state, with some seeing significant loss in the whitetail deer population.

The department’s Wildlife Division Chief says if hunters choose not to take the refund, they just may need to adjust their location.

“By no means are any of these units completely wiped out of whitetail deer by any means, so if a person is more willing to travel amongst those units and that’s your hunting style it probably has less of an impact on you as an individual hunter,” NDGF Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams said.

Any hunters wishing to receive a refund for their 2020 licenses must contact Game and Fish before Nov. 5.

