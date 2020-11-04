91-year-old Minot man dies after crash

A 91-year-old man from Minot was killed after attempting to cross a street on the 800 block of 6th St SW on Tuesday.

The Minot Police Department says the 91-year-old was crossing the street and stopped in the middle of the roadway when another man, a 51-year-old from Minot, was driving over the crest of the hill and was unable to stop.

The 91-year-old was transported to Trinity where he later died.

The Ward County States Attorney’s Office says there are no pending criminal charges at this time.

The 51-year-old was cited for care required in operation of a motor vehicle.

