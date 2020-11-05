911 outage believed to be statewide issue

The Dickinson Police Department joined a list of other agencies experiencing malfunctions with their 911 systems — and it’s believed that the problem is being felt statewide.

In an email to media Thursday afternoon, Dickinson Police Captain Joe Cianni said, “Our agency, as well as most of North Dakota, is experiencing a 911 outage as of 3:30PM MT. It is believed to be a statewide outage.”

“We will notify media once the 911 service is restored,” he continued.

Earlier today the Minot Police Department and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office reported similar issues.

Minot police advise if you have an emergency and you can call 9-1-1 using a landline, to do so.

If you have no option other than a cellphone, the police say call 9-1-1 anyway: They will have your phone information from the call and try to reach you.