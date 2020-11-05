911 outage believed to be statewide issue

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Dickinson Police Department joined a list of other agencies experiencing malfunctions with their 911 systems — and it’s believed that the problem is being felt statewide.

In an email to media Thursday afternoon, Dickinson Police Captain Joe Cianni said, “Our agency, as well as most of North Dakota, is experiencing a 911 outage as of 3:30PM MT. It is believed to be a statewide outage.”

“We will notify media once the 911 service is restored,” he continued.

Earlier today the Minot Police Department and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office reported similar issues.

Minot police advise if you have an emergency and you can call 9-1-1 using a landline, to do so.

If you have no option other than a cellphone, the police say call 9-1-1 anyway: They will have your phone information from the call and try to reach you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

College Contact Tracers

KX Convo: Dr. Mateo

Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cases Surging

AG, Governor Clash

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4

Parks and Rec

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Meet the Candidates

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss