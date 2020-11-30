911 systems restored

Local News

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

11/30/20

4:02 p.m.

Police say 911 landlines appear to be functioning again.

3:56 p.m.

911 systems in the western part of the state are again experiencing outages for landline calls, not just the Dickinson area.

Police say dispatchers are able to receive cellular 911 calls. State and local officials are working on the issue.

Police also say administrative lines for the police departments appear to be functioning normally for non-emergency calls.

3:36 p.m.

911 systems in the Dickinson area are down, according to a Facebook post from the Dickinson Police Department.

The post said if you need to contact law enforcement or fire, call the non-emergency line at 701-456-7762.

Earlier this month, the same 911 system was experiencing “malfunctions” statewide for nearly six hours.

