911 system could be changing for one area

At a recent county commissioners meeting, there were some issues brought up that could affect emergency response times.

Tuesday at the Ward County Commissioners meeting, 911 Coordinator Larry Haug expressed concerns for the Burlington and Des Lacs rural areas.

“If you’re going from Burlington to Des Lacs, there is no clear boundary line as far as where the Des Lacs addresses start and stop. You’ve got Burlington and Des Lacs addresses mixed into the same area,” said Haug.

There haven’t been any reports from people who are getting serviced by first responders, and Haug said they want to keep it that way.

“This particular situation can cause a problem in determining which responders to send. Whether it be Burlington or Des Lacs. Whether it be community ambulance or Berthold ambulance,” said Haug.

Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann said it doesn’t create a problem for them. If the call is for Des Lacs or Burlington, they will still respond.

“If we’re given an address, whether it says Burlington, Des Lacs, Minot, we have houses in our district that have a Minot address, Burlington address and Des Lac addresses,” said Lesmann.

The 911 coordinator is proposing that lines be redrawn to have residents listed in their appropriate towns, but not everyone is for this change.

“The postal services policy is that if an address has been in existence for one year or more they will not change it,” said Haug.

He said the only way they will change the address is if after they send out a survey, 50 percent of the people affected agree. But before, then he wants them to know the pros and cons of the change.

“This could have a negative impact on a 911 call and we’re trying to prevent that from happening,” said Haug.

The 911 coordinator said that the only part of the address that would be changed is the city and zip code. Everyone’s house numbers and street addresses would stay the same.