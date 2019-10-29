$92 million in outstanding contracts related to new Williston Airport

WILLISTON — An audit released today highlights several areas of concern surrounding the City of Williston, according to State Auditor Josh Gallion.

An audit reveals $92 million in outstanding contracts related to the new Williston airport, which according to Gallion, is required to be disclosed.

The reports also cites that the city violated state law regarding closed or confidential meetings.

The full report details the city’s failure to include donated capital assets, a joint venture and outstanding debt obligations in the financial statements.

Gallion said the state has made recommendations to the city of Williston.
If put in place, he said the city could see future savings, as well as an improvement in fiscal accountability.

