93 percent of The Wellington residents in Minot fully vaccinated

As vaccines continue to roll out, more and more of the vulnerable population are getting vaccinated at senior living facilities.

The executive director at The Wellington in Minot says 93 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 40 percent of the staff are too.

Vaccines aren’t mandated, and staff and residents were given a choice.

She says with more people getting immunized, she sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We hope to be able to open up to larger group activities, to have some outside entertainment come back in again and then eventually get back to being able to invite families back in so we can all do some things together again,” said Dawn Anderson.

Statewide, just over 12 percent of the population has received the first dose and over 5 percent have received their second dose.