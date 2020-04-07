93rd birthday celebrated through nursing home window

Nursing homes across the state are no longer allowing visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That presented a challenge for a family on Tuesday: their mom, Clara Braun turned 93. Her daughter, Joanne says she’s never missed one of her mom’s birthdays. So the family got together to sing ‘happy birthday’ to Clara through one of the facility’s windows.

“It’s a very special day. She had a great-granddaughter born this morning out in Virginia and that granddaughter has been named after her. So welcome Clara Jane to the big family,” said Joanne Wangler.

At least they now have a very unique memory of her 93rd birthday…and some normalcy during this uncertain time.