957th Bridge Company building bridge in combat simulation

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Earlier Monday, residents living in the Kimball Bottoms area may have heard some explosions and may have seen colored smoke.

That’s because the North Dakota National Guard’s 957th Bridge Company was running a training exercise, simulating a combat scenario. The company needed to put a bridge together that could move vehicles, all while explosions and smoke filled the air.

“This is the meat and potatoes of why they joined the National Guard in this MOS, or this specialty is they want to build bridges, they want to be operating their boats out on the water. And it really is a perishable skill so it’s really nice to be able to have these culminating events where we can show them, ‘Hey not only can you do your job, you can still do it extremely well,'” said 957 Commander, Capt. Justin Johnson.

With limited soldiers due to some of them helping with COVID-19 testing, only half a bridge was built. But in a combat situation, even half a bridge going back and forth could make all the difference.

The National Guard says they perform large-scale simulations twice a year.

