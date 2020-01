For the first time since 2002, there were under 100 fatalities on North Dakota roadways.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 2019 ended with 98 deaths in 89 crashes. In 2018 there were 105.

According to the highway patrol, DUI arrests were also down with 1,006 in 2019. And 1,158 in 2018.

Two days into the New Year, there have been eight arrests already.

The states’ Vision Zero campaign aims to have zero fatalities.