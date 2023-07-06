BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Helping students and educators alike become more aware of our region’s cultural heritage: that’s the goal of the state’s annual Indian Education Summit.

“It is a Lakota-Dakota belief that we are all connected; we use the term ‘Mitakuye Oyasin.’ So, it is important that we all have this clear understanding of what our role is in our community, not only in the urban sector but in the rural areas as well, and then all across our state, because that’s the most important thing that we can do for our children is invest in ourselves and also our education,” said Billi Jo Beheler, the president of the BPS Indigenous Parent Advisory Committee and executive director of Oúŋ.

To invest in themselves and in the education system, North Dakota educators gathered on the capitol grounds for the first day of the ninth annual Indian Education Summit. Organizers say the event is geared towards providing educators with cultural resources that they can then put to use in their classrooms.

Lucy Fredericks, the director of Indian Multicultural Education at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, shared, “Our keynote speakers and also our breakout sessions are a variety of several different breakout sessions that could be used for teachers to embed and implement in the classroom, and we’re hoping with that, then that will improve our student outcome.”

Some of the topics covered by speakers include the importance of community, Lakota geography, and fostering cultural identity in children.

Additionally, the summit included traditional food and a presentation about the traditional clothing that’s worn and music that’s performed at powwows.

Organizers added that since the creation of the summit, graduation rates for indigenous children have increased. And they hope to continue to make gradual improvements to our education system.

The summit will continue until July 7 — beginning at the Heritage Center and moving to the Capitol in the afternoon. To access the schedule of events, click here.