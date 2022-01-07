Bismarck Public Works crews staying busy with wintry weather

Bismarck Public Works crews are continuing the clean-up process from the snow we got a few weeks ago.

“A lot of times we don’t even get it cleaned up for the first time, and it snows, and we just start over and deal with it,” Bismarck Public Works Equipment Operator Todd Timm said.

Crews are now also completing the task of widening the streets and pushing snow away from the curb.

“The roads are kind of slippery in this cold weather. We’re widening streets and getting the snow ridge to the curb, we are plowing around parked cars where cars have moved,” Timm said.

Like any job the crew must get done, there are interruptions — like cars parked on the street while they’re plowing.

“It slows us down, then we got to go back where those cars are moved, and we got to push the snow over,” Timm said.

This is when Bismarck police get involved.

First, they start with locating the driver to get them to move the vehicle.

“I’ve been here 29 years and we’ve always had problems with that. It’s not a huge issue, but it does require an officer to come out and try to locate the owner, worst-case scenario we have to impound the car,” Lt. Jeff Solemsaas said.

And there’s ticketing for violators. Sometimes people will call and then learn later about the parking requirements during winter storms.

“Generally, that illuminates the problem, where we do have the problems where people have not been ticketed before, so they’re not aware of the rules and all of a sudden they’re doing snow removal and it becomes a problem,” Solemsaas said.

Solemsaas adds on average they issue about 12 tickets during the entire winter season and that they do tend to locate drivers to prevent those citations and impounds.