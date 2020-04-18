90 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 17; total statewide is 528

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 17, bringing the statewide total to 528.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 1 previously reported positive case from Grand Forks County was from Minnesota and has since been removed from the positive total.

It’s the largest number yet of positive cases reported in one day of testing.

183 people are considered recovered from the 528 positive cases. Nine have died.

This means there are actually 336 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 17.

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 17, out of a total of 47 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 197, over one-third of all the cases statewide.

Grand Forks County is a distant second with 99 .

Burleigh County is third with 61.

Stark is fourth with 38 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 29 cases.

Morton County has 21 cases and Ward County has 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 12,963 tests have been conducted to date, with 12,435 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (198 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (117 cases) and household contact (73 cases) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.