MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Special Olympics North Dakota and law enforcement want people to be “freezin’ for a reason” at the Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 25, in Minot.

It starts at 1:30 p.m. and registration starts 30 minutes before the plunge time.

According to a news release, it’s going to happen at the Minot Dome on the Minot State University Campus, in combination with the State Basketball Tournament.

“The Polar Plunge is a fun opportunity to support local Special Olympics athletes and bring the community together,” said President and CEO of Special Olympics, Nancy Hanson. “Your contribution and involvement help athletes return to activities, rent facilities for training and competition, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you are unable to take the Plunge, we welcome you to still come out and show your support.”

Community participation is encouraged, and plungers can participate as an individual or as a team of friends, co-workers, or classmates.

Everyone who wants to plunge must raise at least $100 to “take the plunge” into the icy cold water.

Those who plunge are able to compete for prizes for:

Best costume

Best belly flop

Youngest plunger

Most money raised by a team

Most money raised by an individual

The Polar Plunge is organized by Minot volunteers with law enforcement who will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run as “Guardians of the Flame.”

These events help to support more than 1,200 people served by Special Olympics North Dakota, who train and compete year-round in 14 Olympic-type sports.

To get involved, for more information, or to register as a plunger or volunteer, you can visit Special Olympics North Dakota’s website. People can register on the day of the event.