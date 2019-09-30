A senior center pays homage to veterans

The Baptist Health Care Center put up a new flag pole on Monday.

The center decided to add a little something patriotic since 25 veterans are living at Baptist Health Care Center and Prairie Pointe Assisted Living.

The flag was raised by a purple heart recipient who served in the Korean War.

KX News spoke with veterans on what it means to have the flag fly.

“The flag has always meant a lot to me, I always appreciate it. I always had a flag. A friend of mine that enlisted with me in the war, he was taken prisoner and died in a prison camp,” said Dale Kolrud, Korean War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

“Anytime, I see the flag it brings a lot of respect to me,” said Edward Simek, WWII Veteran.

The project was funded by 15,000 patriotic donors.