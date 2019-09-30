A senior center pays homage to veterans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Baptist Health Care Center put up a new flag pole on Monday.

The center decided to add a little something patriotic since 25 veterans are living at Baptist Health Care Center and Prairie Pointe Assisted Living.

The flag was raised by a purple heart recipient who served in the Korean War.

KX News spoke with veterans on what it means to have the flag fly.

“The flag has always meant a lot to me, I always appreciate it. I always had a flag. A friend of mine that enlisted with me in the war, he was taken prisoner and died in a prison camp,” said Dale Kolrud, Korean War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

“Anytime, I see the flag it brings a lot of respect to me,” said Edward Simek, WWII Veteran.

The project was funded by 15,000 patriotic donors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"

Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies"

Road construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road construction"

YHF Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF Flu"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30"

A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon"

Weekend Snow in Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Snow in Montana"

Mandan Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Tennis"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Hwy Patrol Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy Patrol Crash"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19"

Bishop Ryan Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Cross Country"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Heart River Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Update"

HS Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Cross Country"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss