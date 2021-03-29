K9 Kalo, handler Peters win 2nd place in US Police Canine Association competition

Dickinson Police Department K9 Kalo, and his handler Jayden Peters, won second place overall in last week’s U.S. Police Canine Association competition in Fargo.

The Dickinson PD said in a Facebook post the competition and certification challenged drug-sniffing dogs like Kalo to find narcotics in both interior rooms and vehicles.

The teams are scored based on time, handler skills and accuracy.

Kalo is the department’s newest dog and is a dual-purpose narcotics dog. He is trained on alerting to the odor of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.