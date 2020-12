Editor’s Note: We erroneously spelled Jena Gullo’s name in the video above, and have corrected this mistake in the story below.

Jena Gullo, with United Way, joins KX Conversation on Dec. 1 to discuss GivingTuesday, which, according to its website, is “a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

You may also see it stylized as #GivingTuesday on social media.