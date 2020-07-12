A 17- and 18-year-old are in the hospital following a rollover crash

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

An 18-year-old man is left with serious injuries and a 17-year-old boy is injured after a rollover crash near Steele, North Dakota Saturday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the pair was headed south on Hwy 3, both in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver drove off of the west shoulder of the road, over-corrected, and went into a ditch. The vehicle overturned in the ditch.

The 18-year-old was ejected and sustained serious injuries. The 17-year-old was also injured.

NDHP did not specify who was driving the pickup truck.

Both were transported to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck by Kidder County Ambulance.

The incident is still under investigation by Highway Patrol.