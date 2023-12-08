WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — It looks like Theodore Roosevelt Expressway will be looking a bit different soon.

U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer along with Representative Kelly Armstrong announced a fifty-five million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The purpose of the grant is to widen more than 13 miles of the road in McKenzie County from two lanes to four, as well as widen shoulders and reduce roadway curves from Watford City to I-94.

The North Dakota Delegation has been working on securing this funding and they say their main focus is to improve transportation efficiency and safety.

The grant is awarded $1 for every $10 application received by the DOT. The expressway stretches from Canada to South Dakota and connects us to states as far south as Texas.