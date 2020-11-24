A Bis-Man Christmas tradition is back

A Christmas tradition for some in the Bis-Man community is here. The Mandan Lions Club’s tree lot is officially open.

For more than 50 years the organization has popped up shop for community members to come pick a tree.

This year, they have five different different types to choose from.

On average the organization raises around $5,000 that they use to help throughout the area.

“It’s important to give back to the community and this is one of the ways that we can give back to the community is selling the trees and then giving it to the different entities, you know. For the food pantries and the aid incorporated and things like that. So we can help other individuals, you know who are struggling through this time,” shared Jeanette Bean, President of the Mandan Lions Club.

The Mandan Lions Club even got a little help from the Mandan High School wrestling team last Friday, unloading some 250 trees.

