A Bismarck charity adjusts services to better serve the community

A Bismarck non-profit is stepping up to provide assistance for residents in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

In any typical week, Carrie’s Kids helps over 200 children. It provides groups and programs to build life skills for at-risk or homeless teens. Since the shutdown, things are looking a little different. Currently, they are allowing fewer than 10 people in the building at a time.

The founder says they’re conducting a survey to get feedback on current needs in the community

“That’s all we’re trying to do with our survey is to be proactive, so we can continue life being abundant. Because what we don’t want is to have someone come out of this situation lose their home, starved and have a medical issue,” said Carrie Grosz, Founder of Carrie’s Kids.

She says the survey will be available through the end of the week.

For more information and to fill out the survey, go here.