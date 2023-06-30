MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — A book written and illustrated by Linda Donlin and her grandkids from Bismarck is being released this summer.

According to a news release from the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF), the book is called “The Magic of Medora.”

The book connects the dots among players in Medora’s history, the transformation to North Dakota’s premier adventure destination, and an exciting future.

It’s written in President Theodore Roosevelt’s voice and readers are taken on a journey through time from the formation of the Badlands to the planning of the Presidential Library.

“While designed with young people in mind, it is my hope that this book will become a treasured historical resource for the whole family to enjoy — before, during, and after their visit to Medora,” Donlin, a retired public relations executive-turned-artist, said. “Middle-school readers are the primary target audience as that’s when they study North Dakota, but there is something for every Medora lover in this book.”

Donlin said she got the idea when she took her granddaughter to Medora for the first, as it fascinated and confused her.

The two of them set off on a quest to find a book that would help them put together puzzle pieces about Medora, and while they found many books, none of them answered the granddaughter’s questions in a way that was easy to understand.

And then they decided to write one. TRMF endorsed the book and is supporting the publication costs.

“I love that this book was a project you took on jointly with your grandchildren,” said the President of TRMF, Randy Hatzenbuhler. “Medora’s appeal is broad, but I believe one of the best things it does is bring families together. I cannot wait to read it with my grandchildren.”

Donlin and her grandchildren spent time interviewing Medora experts and researching the book through several trips to Medora. Donlin said that as the book came together, it felt right for Theodore Roosevelt to be the one who told the story.

“When writing “The Magic of Medora,” Linda captured the spirit of Theodore Roosevelt,” said the former governor of North Dakota, Ed Schafer. “She uses his voice and vision in a colorful and meaningful way to tell the story of the history of this special place in western North Dakota. This book will help you better understand the experience of Medora and the inexplicable draw that keeps you coming back again and again.”

“The Magic of Medora” is available to preorder online, and will be in gift shops soon.