Westhope, N.D. (KXNET) – It’s a win-win for the little town of Westhope.



Students and school staff are breathing clean air, and the small community is being bolstered by housing over 7,800 air purifiers that are being shipped to schools across the state.



Luke Schaefer, CEO of the Central Regional Education Association, said the North Dakota Department of Health and CREA teamed up to find a way to get the air purifiers to any school that requested it.

“With our aging buildings, the grant recognizes that air purifiers would be an excellent way to keep students in school,” said Schaefer.

Westhope Superintendent Martin Bratrud jumped at the opportunity as soon as he learned about it.

“We saw it as a benefit, not just from the COVID angle, but also from helping with allergies during harvest season because up here, we get a lot of grain dust up periods,” Bratrud explained. “You know, it’s a farming community, also helping with things like the cold with the flu, and could we find ways to be able to increase our attendance, and that was our primary driver.”

As North Daktoa eCARE school health program manager Liz Tofteland explained, there are also significant benefits during the cold and flu season.

“We as parents are sending our kids into school. We know there’s a large numbers of kids in a room that are congested, they’re closed, they’re in there for long periods of time,” Tofteland said. “Having the air purifier there will help kind of clean out any viruses that might be in the room. It’ll help decrease the amount of spread of any kind of respiratory virus illnesses that might be going around.”

And an added bonus to having air purifiers in the classroom?

” I have heard is that for elementary students how quickly the air refreshes itself after a recesses are fired for the room. So you do know that it’s in there and it is actually doing the work that it needs to do,” Tofteland said.

While schools across the state are benefitting from this, it’s an even bigger win for the town of Westhope.

“We know we had a couple of empty buildings that were being underutilized,” Bratrud said. “And I said, ‘Well, let me find out. So how much time do I got?’ She goes, ‘well, you probably got two days.’ Okay, let’s go to work!”

And over Christmas break, in the midst of a winter storm, roughly 35 semis rolled into Westhope, and the community came together to get the job done.

“They’ve been just killing it for us making sure that we could get this program off the ground,” Schaefer said.

Ben Cartwright is a local business owner who is on the school board, and he also owns one of the storage buildings being used to store the purifiers.

“It’s been a huge benefit for the community,” Cartwright shared. “I own the coffee shop in town, and they would stop up for coffee every morning when they would be in town. So it does trickle down through the whole economy up here.”

And while in it’s infancy, schools are already reaping the benefits of air purifiers in the buildings.

“Kids are starting to stay in school more,” Schaefer shared. “So the absentee rate, we’re already starting to see some improvement in that we’re up 1%.”

And for Westhope?

“When you look at the residual impacts, it’s it’s a major economic investment here in our community,” Bratrud said.