MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the National Crime Information Center, in 2016, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls, but only 116 cases were logged in the Department of Justice’s federal missing persons database.

May 1 through 7 is the 2023 National Week of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons. It’s meant to call the nation and the world to action and raise awareness of this extremely marginalized minority group. The executive director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center says about 13% of the population served at the center are Indigenous.

“We know that there is a lot of systemic oppression and other challenges with generational trauma,” said the center’s Executive Director, Jill McDonald, “and so we want to make sure folks that need services are able to access them at any area in our state.”

Friday, May 5 is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day. People are encouraged to wear red for our missing indigenous people.