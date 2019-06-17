A Celebration of Tribal culture draws hundreds to the tiny rural town of Twin Buttes, North Dakota

With their multicolored regalia, traditional song and dance, this type of gathering is important to Indigenous American population.

“Each one of these outfits are different. The outfits that they have on is telling a different story,” said Ronald Eagle Chasing, participant.

Seniors, adults, and children all competed in dance and singing categories for cash prizes.

“I like being at a pow wow because of my ancestors and this is our land, this is a free country here,” said Emily Mandan, participant.

The Twin Buttes Celebration is in the heart of the Mandan peoples territory and it is here that they celebrate family, friendships, and parts their contemporary culture.

“We are still here and this is like a way of life for not only me but a lot of Native Americans,” said Jeremy Dearly, participant.

Although a smaller event by celebration standards, there were over 500 people that participated in the categories. Organizers say this is a great way to unite the community with aspects of Native culture.

“This is the time for families to come together. They are having family reunions, people are being adopted into our clanships,” said Charles Moran, announcer, and organizer.

The Three Affiliated Tribe’s summer pow wow season has just begun and they said all are welcome. For more information click here