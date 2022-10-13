MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The World Fest has made its way to the Magic City.

And it’s bringing with it creativity and free expression from across the globe.

World Fest occurs over a three-year period in which cultural musical ensembles conduct week-long concerts in select communities throughout the Midwest.

These international musicians consist of school concerts, workshops, and outreach activities, and finish with a public concert.

“I am the host for a three-year cycle, so this will be every fall and every spring for the next three years. Okaidja Afroso and his ensemble are the first of our six international performance groups that will be coming to Minot and doing this,” said Minot Area Council of the Arts Executive Director, Justin Anderson.

This year’s World Fest kicks off with an international artist from Ghana.

The Ghanaian artist thinks the World Fest is a perfect idea for communities to experience other cultures and their way of life.

“I feel like younger generations can benefit from also learning about other cultures from another continent: to find out what kids do in other countries or what cultures are there,” said World Fest Artist, Okaidja Afroso.

Afroso not only wants to spread his culture, but while on tour, he also wants people to enjoy their time at his show. He says music is universal, and it tells a story anyone can understand.

“Just help people discover what you do, instead of going to show them. You just want to help them through music. Music is the easiest way to do that,” added Afroso.

While on tour, Afroso looks forward to learning about the community of Minot the most.

Friday October 14th, World Fest will host a final concert at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the campus of Minot State, that is free and open to the public.