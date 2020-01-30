A Chance to Share Your North Dakota With Others

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Is there a side of North Dakota you’d like to share with others?

Well then, North Dakota’s Department of Commerce is launching a competition just for you.

The department is looking for storytellers to share with the rest of the world what makes our state beautiful.

The competition has two portions: one for filmmakers and one for Instagrammers.

“It’s a new opportunity, I guess, to tell our North Dakota story in a new way. So what we’ve done is we’ve launched an opportunity for our filmmakers, our social media folks who love to use Instagram, to kind of compete for a grant. That would then allow them to tell deeper stories about their unique perspective of why they love North Dakota,” shared Sara Otte Coleman, Director of Tourism and Marketing.

The winner of the short film category will be granted $25,000 to produce their series for the Department of Commerce.

The winner of the Instagram portion will get $5,000 to travel around the state and take over the North Dakota Legendary Instagram page to help build more connections.

For all the details surrounding the contest and how to submit your creation, head over to https://www.ndtourism.com/filmnorthdakota

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Court Doc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Doc"

Minot Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Case"

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Ag Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Show"

Park Board Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Board Survey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Backpacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge