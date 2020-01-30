A Chance to Share Your North Dakota With Others

Is there a side of North Dakota you’d like to share with others?

Well then, North Dakota’s Department of Commerce is launching a competition just for you.

The department is looking for storytellers to share with the rest of the world what makes our state beautiful.

The competition has two portions: one for filmmakers and one for Instagrammers.

“It’s a new opportunity, I guess, to tell our North Dakota story in a new way. So what we’ve done is we’ve launched an opportunity for our filmmakers, our social media folks who love to use Instagram, to kind of compete for a grant. That would then allow them to tell deeper stories about their unique perspective of why they love North Dakota,” shared Sara Otte Coleman, Director of Tourism and Marketing.

The winner of the short film category will be granted $25,000 to produce their series for the Department of Commerce.

The winner of the Instagram portion will get $5,000 to travel around the state and take over the North Dakota Legendary Instagram page to help build more connections.

For all the details surrounding the contest and how to submit your creation, head over to https://www.ndtourism.com/filmnorthdakota