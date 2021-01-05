New hotline launched to directly report child abuse to CPS

Local News

by: Andi Ahne

Posted:

There’s a new hotline authorities want you to know about.

If you think a child is being abused or neglected, you can now pick up the phone and report it directly to Child Protection Services (CPS).

A toll-free reporting line has been launched that covers the entire state.

Starting Monday, you can call weekdays from 8 to 5 p.m. Specialized CPS workers will be manning the phone and will notify local law enforcement, if needed.

Before launching the new process, reports would take as long as two to three days.

“It really just comes down to efficiencies and identifying collaborations between local zones and state agencies and how we can work together to streamline the process,” Director of Children and Family Services, Cory Pedersen, says.

An average of 16,000 reports of suspected child abuse is made in the state every year.

If a child is in immediate danger, call 911 rather than the hotline.

