BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — What kind of candy is never on time?

ChocoLATE.

Speaking of chocolate, this event is all about it, but there’s a tasty twist: it’s all for a good cause.

The Best Friends Mentoring Program — a system connecting mentors to kids who may need a little extra encouragement or positive guidance in their life — is hosting a fundraiser at Dickinson State University this week to help raise money to continue supporting their work in and around Southwestern North Dakota.

During the adults-only event, local chefs will compete with their signature chocolate-themed delights, guests then get to sample the goods along with wine. The benefit also includes live music. games, a silent auction, and the chance to win a diamond necklace.

All money raised will go directly to the Best Friends Mentoring Program.

“There are social and emotional benefits that come with having a mentor,” said Executive Director of the program Angie Rabbit, “and it kind of helps guide them into the right direction for their future.”

The 21+ fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at DSU. Only 200 tickets are available. For information on how to get a ticket to this sweet soiree, head to the organization’s event page.