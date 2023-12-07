MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In Minot, just off of Broadway, First Western is at it again just in time for Christmas with their giving tree event.

For the past three years, they have done a giving tree to help the community with various needs. The purpose is to show how much they appreciate the community and give back to those in need.

However, this year they decided to partner with a familiar face and it makes sense.

“This year when reached out to Head Start, they had already run out of all of their snow pants, all of their jackets, and boots. So we are really trying to push getting these items before Christmas to these students so they have some items to use once they go on Christmas break,” said Danielle Rued, the marketing and communications specialist for First Western Bank and Trust.

People can come in and grab items off the tree they want to purchase to help the students.

If you don’t have time for the shopping but want to give back, First Western says they can do the shopping for you.

Rued says it is just a great way to give back.

“I know when I was a little kid, that if I didn’t have snow pants to go out and play, it would have definitely made me pretty sad. So letting these kids be kids and be able to go outside and play at recess or play with their family outside in the snow and be able to stay warm is something we feel that is so important, especially to our kids in our community,” said Rued.

If you’re interested in giving and donating, the deadline to bring them is December 13 and First Western will bring the gifts to Head Start the following day.